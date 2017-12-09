Merchants ready for challenging season

Given the current conditions with weak grass and tight supplies of fodder, agricultural merchants will be supporting farmers across the country to manage the performance of their livestock.

In the North West, merchants have been stocking up on essential supplements for sheep.

Mark Crawford of Topflock reports: “We are seeing already conditioning of ewes very challenging due to the weak quality of grass. Farmers are therefore aware they need to supplement with extra protein and energy. Our Forage Booster Energiser lick for sheep is ideal for this supplying a combination of degradable protein to maximise uptake from grass, and undegradable protein to fill the gaps. Along with this a full suite of essential trace elements and vitamins are available, ensuring ewe and foetal health is maintained. All of this is also energised with propylene glycol for instant energy supply.”

The full Topflock range and advice is available in the North West from all main merchants including Montgomery Farm Supplies, Windyhill Farm Supplies, W&J Chambers and Dungiven Farm Supplies.

