Met Office issue fog warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status fog warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Thursday morning and is valid from 3:00pm through to 3:00am on Friday.

"Fog will affect parts of Northern Ireland. Slower journey times with delays to bus services are possible and there is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Fog will persist in some parts of Northern Ireland during Thursday afternoon, thickening up towards dusk with the visibility falling below 100 metres in places," added the Chief Forecaster at the Met Office.

"However, the fog will lift and clear from the west later on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday as winds strengthen."