Metcalfe Farms make Gold Cup open day history

Almost 3,000 people flocked to Leyburn to visit the NMR/RABDF Gold Cup open day hosted by 2018 competition winner Metcalfe Farms.

The 1,300 pedigree Holstein herd at Washfold Farm not only made history with record visitor numbers but also with the number of trade stands in attendance.

The event, principally sponsored by Barclays, saw 75 companies choosing to come along and exhibit, supporting the day and the Metcalfe Family. Both figures were a true reflection of the popularity and success of the Metcalfe enterprise within the industry.

Matthew Knight, managing director of RABDF, said it was a fantastic day for the dairy industry and one that would without doubt go down in the history books.

“It’s days like this that demonstrate all of the brilliant things the dairy industry stands for.

“It has been a privilege to work with the farm to showcase everything they do as an example of best practice.

“I doubt there is one person who left without taking a piece of new information home to implement on their own farm which in itself shows how the sector is continuing to focus on progression and the implementation of new ideas and concepts – elements vital to future success.”

Host farmer Philip Metcalfe said it was fantastic to have the chance to showcase their farm as a result of winning the Gold Cup competition.

“It was a pleasure to host everyone – we have been totally overwhelmed with all the kind comments we’ve received and can’t thank everyone enough for taking the time to pay us a visit.”

Oliver McEntyre, national agricultural strategy director, Barclays said: “We are thrilled to have sponsored the NMR/RABDF Gold Cup this year. Barclays, and in particular Tim Watson their agriculture manager, have supported Metcalfe Farms for a number of years and this is a truly outstanding achievement.

“It’s important that we take a step back on occasions such as this to celebrate successes and reflect which helps to drive excellence and standards across the sector.”

The day saw talks from a variety of industry specialists, all of whom have been integral to the farm’s success.

Topics covered optimising the milking system, feeding for health and performance, early life nutrition and an overview of herd health. Talk stations rotated throughout the afternoon with all sessions being well attended.

Dr Jim Reynolds from the US also spoke on achieving excellence in youngstock welfare as part of his tour to the UK with AHDB Dairy.

