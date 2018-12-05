Methodist Church Christmas tree festival

‘Special Delivery,’ the Postmaster said, No, it was not a parcel but the title of the Christmas Tree from Portstewart Post Office for the Christmas Tree Festival being held in Portstewart Methodist Church and Hall from 7 to 9 December 2018.

The event begins with the opening ceremony in the Church by President, the Rev Billy Davidson on Thursday 6 December at 7.30 pm and it will close with a Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday, 9 December at 7pm.

Organisers are partnering with R.N.L.I and they have been encouraged by the support and enthusiasm across the community, fellow churches and local schools.

The theme for the festival is ‘the greatest gift,’ celebrating the birth of Jesus through creativity in its various forms.

A spokesperson said: “As I write some people are already working with intricate threads making symbols of the Christmas story.

“Others are creating with wood; some are even building trees from drift wood, car tyres, books and lights.

“The possibilities are endless and the outcomes spectacular.

“This event is a ‘must see’ for your diary. There will be a Christmas cafe on going from 10am-8pm on Friday 7 Dec-Sat 8 December, serving morning coffee/tea, light lunches, afternoon tea/coffee and a warming cuppa in the evening.

“We pride ourselves as Methodists in being ‘the friend of all and the enemy of none’ and would be delighted to welcome you at any time in our church and to this special event,” the spokesperson concluded.