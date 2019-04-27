MI Northern Ireland Market Report

24 April 2019

Grain markets closed lower last week. UK feed wheat futures (Nov-19) were down just £0.10/t Friday-Thursday, at £148.00/t. Markets fell further midweek, dropping £2.40/t in Tuesday’s trading under the weight of global supplies, before recovering.

In the EU, French crop condition score from FranceAgriMer shows that soft wheat is ahead of last season. The latest USDA crop explorer data shows that soil moisture is normal to below normal in key parts of Europe. That said rainfall in France, the UK and Germany is forecast at or above normal over the coming fortnight.

Over the past week US maize plantings have progressed slightly, with 6% of the intended acreage now planted, 3 percentage points up on the week. Current progress is ahead of last year, but behind the 2014-2018 average. The rainfall picture is mixed over the next fortnight. Rainfall in the southern parts of the Corn Belt is expected to be normal. Further north (Minesota, Iowa and South Dakota) above average rainfall is forecast.

Rapeseed markets were flat for the most part last week with little change to crop conditions. New crop Paris rapeseed futures (Nov-19) ended the week down €0.25/t, at €367.50/t. New crop UK delivered rapeseed (Hvst-19, Erith) was quoted at £312.50/t last, down £0.50/t from the previous Friday.

The veg-oil complex gained some support from an increase in crude oil prices last week. Nearby Brent crude futures rose to $74.04/barrel, the highest since 31 October 2018. This has likely come as a result of news that the US was ending exemptions from sanctions for countries still purchasing oil from Iran.

Large scale declines in the Chinese pig herd, as a result of African swine fever, are causing concerns for soyabean meal. The reduction in Chinese pig numbers will reduce feed demand within the country, lowering import requirements and limiting domestic crushing.