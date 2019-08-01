Mid and East Antrim in running to become top foodie destination

Mid and East Antrim has been shortlisted as one of Ireland’s top 10 Foodie Destinations for a second year running.

The competition, organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), looks at what destinations lead the way with food festivals, gourmet trails or farmers markets, as well as great dining experiences for locals and visitors alike.

It’s not just down to the judges though, with a public vote opening on 24 July so the borough’s array of tasty businesses and suppliers need you to get on board and vote for free online.

The borough will be showcasing its best retailers, suppliers and foodie experiences on offer in Mid and East Antrim.

Mayor Councillor Maureen Morrow is encouraging everyone to get behind the area and vote: “We’re very proud to have been shortlisted for a second year running. To make the top ten out of the whole of Ireland as a must see foodie destination is testament to the fantastic produce we have on offer in the borough. We received a highly commended last year and are hoping to build on that success this year.

“Not only does Mid and East Antrim boast a thriving Food and Drink Network, with the area home to a superb array of excellent food producers, chefs, hospitality providers and food retail businesses. But our unique location is what sets us apart, to have such rich land based agricultural and coastal produce on our doorstep encompassing all types of food along the way, we’re very lucky. Winning this prestigious award would be a great boost for our local food tourism economy.

“I would encourage everyone, including our local businesses to get on board and vote. Get sharing the council’s social media posts and share the link to vote so we can be in with a real chance of winning this time.”

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said: “We are delighted to have such a broad range of entries for Foodie Destinations 2019. Ireland has a diverse food landscape and we can’t wait to see the unique contributions that the Foodie Destinations 2019 Finalists are making.”

The 2019 Finalists are:

Mid and East Antrim Borough

Taste Causeway

Cavan

The Food Coast Donegal

Galway

Monaghan and Glaslough

Waterford

Donegal Town

Tralee

Members of the public can vote for their favourite 2019 Finalist at www.foodiedestinations.ie

Voting opens on Wednesday 24 July and closes on Thursday 20 August. The winner of Foodie Destinations 2019 will be announced at the end of August.