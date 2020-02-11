Mid-season lambing flocks have tremendous performance potential

According to Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health, the next four to six weeks will be critical for mid season lambing ewe flocks.

He commented: “This is the period when prenatal lambs will be growing at their fastest rate inside their mothers.

“As a consequence, the nutrition of the ewe in the run-up to lambing will be crucially important in this regard: it’s all about giving lambs the best possible start to life.”

Paul added: “We already know that scanning percentages of March lambing ewes are well up this year, as a result of the excellent conditions at tupping time at the back end of 2019. All of this puts additional pressure on ewes now as they come up to lambing.

“In such circumstances, forages alone cannot be depended upon to deliver all the nutrition that pregnant ewes need, particularly from a trace mineral and vitamins’ perspective.”

Paul went on to point out that the most effective way of maximising lambing and weaning percentages within flocks this year is to drench ewes with Liquid Gold Sheep prior to lambing.

“The reality is that an animal can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in its diet. All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock never exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity etc,” he said.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and must link up with one or more amino acids or peptides in the rumen, prior to being absorbed through the gut wall into the blood stream. Stock are not ideally equipped to effect this “link up” and a significant proportion of trace elements and vitamins supplied in conventional form, pass straight through the body and are excreted.

Paul Elwood again: “It is for this reason that ewes respond so well to Liquid Gold Sheep, our proven trace mineral and vitamin drench. Over the past number of years local flockowners found that ewes drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep give birth to lambs with more vigour. Problems associated with retained cleaning are also dramatically reduced.

“The Liquid Gold range represents the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Where sheep are concerned Liquid Gold can be used pre tupping and pre lambing to improve lambing percentages, reduce the number of barren ewes within a flock and to tighten up lambing dates. The dosage rate is 20 mls per ewe.

“Liquid Gold can also be given to lambs, from one month of age onwards,” Paul Elwood concluded.

For further information, contact Paul Elwood on 07831 257319.