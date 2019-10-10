Mid Ulster gymkhana boost for Marie Curie

Antrim Chase and the Graham family of Bellaghy held their annual Bellaghy Gymkhana and grand draw in aid of Marie Curie.

Despite the recent wet weather the Gymkhana fields on the Mullaghboy Road were in fantastic condition, improved further thanks to David Mulholland and his trusty grass topper.

Adele and horse Denver back in action after two years off and two babies.

Classes on the day included horse show jumping, pony show jumping, working hunter, horse and pony showing and even a dog show for the smaller four legged (and sometimes three legged!) friends.

Once all of the horsing about had finished up for the day the much anticipated ‘Grand Draw’ was held, with raffle tickets having been sold all over Northern Ireland, and even a few as far as Donegal and Monaghan.

At final count the Grand Draw and the Gymkhana raised a total of £5,000 in aid of Marie Curie.

Organisers said: “We would like to extend a massive well done to everyone involved in raising this amazing amount of money which will help Marie Curie continue to support and care for people and their families living with terminal illness.

Kyla Thompson and Molly on their way to winning the Pony SJ Novice and Open competitions

“Antrim Chase would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our members and friends who donated prizes for the Gymkhana and the Grand Draw, who helped out before and on the day of the Gymkhana, everyone who sold and bought draw tickets, our wonderful photographers Lyndon McKee and Les Young and everyone who brought their horses (and dogs) along on the day for some fun and healthy competition.”

If you would like to find out more about Antrim Chase and how to get involved you can follow them on Facebook @AntrimChase1 or call 07835 113 923.

Grand Draw Results (top five)

1st £100 gift voucher for Hugh Graham Spar Bellaghy – Evelyn O’Neill

2nd 24 Inch Television (Mark Greatbanks) – Margaret Diamond

3rd Photo-shoot to the value of £75 (Lyndon McKee Photography) – Muriel McLernon

4th Gas Heater (Florrie Espie) – Anne Marie Emmett

5th Trailer load of logs (Patricia Weir) – Lucia Hardy

Pony Show Jumping Results

Novice (50cm): 1st – Katie McDonal and Molly, 2nd – Ellen Erwin and Kimblewick, 3rd – Lily McKenzie and

Shadow

Novice (70cms): 1st – William Hamilton and Sparkey, 2nd – Abbie Harkness and Trinnie, 3rd – Amelia Bannon and Judy

Open (75cms): 1st – William Hamilton and Sparkey, 2nd – Lucy Gillespie and Molly, 3rd Rioghnach Murry and Ginger

Novice (80cms): 1st – Kyla Thompson and Meadows Molly, 2nd – Wilma Farquar and Rosco

Open (90cms): 1st – Kyla Thompson and Meadows Molly

Horse Show Jumping Results

Warm-Up (60cms): 1st – Rory Rankin and Jester, 2nd – Meabh Schaible and Fleur

Pre-Novice (70cms): 1st – Jillian McLaughlin and Gadafi, 2nd – Aldona Forbes and War Paint, 3rd – Emma Hoy and Bounty

Novice (80cms): 1st – Meabh Schaible and Freddie, 2nd – Rachael Graham and Batman, 3rd – Emma Hoy and Bounty

Top Score: 1st – Lizzy Rankin and Bob-A-Lob, 2nd – Rachael Graham and Batman, 3rd – Donna Barron and Dreamer

Open (90cm): 1st – Gemma Houston and Murphy, 2nd Hollie Byrne and Harry, 3rd – Caitlin Foster and Smurf

Open (1m): 1st – Kat Butler Ward and The Spin Doctor, nd – Lucy McNeil and Glenties Grey Rebel, 3rd – Shane Doyle and Sidney

Working Hunter Results

Novice Pony (70cm): 1st – Cormack Murtagh and Shanaghy Star, 2nd – Wilma Farquar and Rosco, 3rd – Ellen Erwin and Kimblewick

Open Pony (85cm): 1st – Cormack Murtagh and Shanaghy Star, 2nd – Wilma Farquar and Rosco

Pony Championship: Champion – Cormack Murtagh and Shanaghy Star, Reserve – Wilma Farquar and Rosco

Novice Horse (85cms): 1st – Rachael Graham and Batman, 2nd – Lizzy Rankin and Bob-A-Lob, 3rd – Meabh Schaible and Freddie

Open Horse (1m): 1st – Kat Butler Ward and The Spin Doctor, 2nd – Chloe Thompson and Bech Burnlass, 3rd – David Valleley and Mila

Horse Championship: Champion – Kat Butler Ward and The Spin Doctor, Reserve – Rachael Graham and Batman

Showing results

Lead Rein Show Pony: 1st – Kjerstan Chissel and Rhoson Amaedus, 2nd – Aine Kelly and Tiny, 3rd – Logan Talbot and Chloe

Family Pony: 1st – Laoise Kelly and Delilah, 2nd – Jamie Johnston and Peter Pan, 3rd – Aine Kelly and Tiny

Ridden Pony: 1st – Lily McKenzie and Snow White

Pony Championship: Champion – Kjerstan Chissel and Rhoson Amaedus, Reserve -

Traditional Cob and Native Breed: 1st – Cormack Murtagh and Shanaghy Star, 2nd – Eaise Hagan and Carrick Cottage Megan, 3rd – Colleen Murdock and Chloe

Lightweight Cob: 1st – Eaise Hagan and Carrick Cottage Megan, 2nd – Elaine Power and Wee Chief Heavyweight Cob: 1st – Dasha Zichova and Jack, 2nd – Ciara Mainwaring and Romeo

Cob Championship: Champion – Dasha Zichova and Jack, Reserve – Ciara Mainwaring and Romeo

Lightweight Hunter: 1st – Chloe Thompson and Mossbank, 2nd – Katelyn Valleley and Carry On Dusty

Ridden Coloured Class: 1st – Elaine Power and Wee Chief, 2nd – Aldona Forbes and War Paint, 3rd – Gemma Houston and Murphy

Horse Championship: Champion – Elaine Power and Wee Chief, Reserve – Aldona Forbes and War Paint

Dog Show Results: 1st – Sharon and Maisie Graham, 2nd – Henry and Luna Butler Ward