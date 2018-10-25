Minister appeals for return of 150 year old minute books

A Presbyterian minister has issued an appeal for the return of 150 year old minute books which were taken during a burglary at the church earlier this week.

The Rev Kenneth Henderson has spoken out following a break in and theft at Ballyweaney Presbyterian Church, near Cloughmills.

The Church and church hall were broken into at some point between 9pm on Sunday 21 October and 7am on Monday 22 October. Numerous items were taken from the church hall including equipment belonging to youth club and a small amount of money belonging to GB.

Rev Henderson added: “Windows and doors were broken by the thieves in order to gain access. In the church building a side door was forced open and the church’s document safe was stolen. The safe contained information and minute books dating back over 150 years to the time that the congregation was formed. The safe did not contain money. The PSNI are investigating the theft.

“It is our hope that the contents of the safe will be found, returned, or recovered, as they have no monetary value but are of enormous significance for the congregation. We appeal to anyone with information that might help to contact the PSNI.”