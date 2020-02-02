Minister: ‘Farmers need reassurance and we will be able to give them that for the 2020 year’

Minister Edwin Poots took the opportunity at the end of debate to address some of the points which had been raised.

He said: “I will deal with a few of the issues at the outset. I have spoken about mental health issues for rural dwellers on several occasions now with Minister Swann, and, indeed, on our instruction, officials have already been in discussion on those matters, because we see it as an important issue.

“I do not think the absence of government in the last three years has helped anybody’s mental health, rural or otherwise, and I welcome that we are now here debating and working on these issues.

“I do not see an awful lot of merit in complaining that we are having to do this process so quickly whenever the Assembly was re-established only in recent weeks. I do not think that that benefits anyone.”

He noted that European Union had come up regularly in the debate in the context of certainty.

He commented: “The one certainty I have is that, had we remained in the European Union, we would have been looking at a diminished payment going forward, because there was an agreement in the European Union that this CAP payment, which saw the more advanced regions and countries in Europe receive a larger share of the pot, would be equalised with the accession nations, which, as part of the negotiation the last time round, demanded equality and will get equality.

“As a consequence, farmers in Ireland will not receive as much money next year as they currently receive, and that would have been the case for Northern Ireland as well.

“People need to realise and recognise that. If farmers in France, Ireland and countries like that are to continue to receive the payments at the level that they currently receive, the only option that Europe has is that the countries themselves put more money in. I suspect that that will be a very difficult conversation.”

Turning his attention to the Agriculture Bill Mr Poots said: “It contains a Northern Ireland schedule with ‘keeping apace’ powers. So, any policy change in Northern Ireland will require the Assembly to take forward a new bill.

“I am not sure that the flat-rate payment is the most appropriate payment. Maghaberry Prison, for example, receives a payment in spite of not having any agricultural activity, but it does own land. It would be much more appropriate to look at how best we develop and support sustainable farming in conjunction with the sustainable environment.

“That does not mean the pillaging of hill farmers. I believe that hill farmers have a vital contribution to make.

“They produce much good food, and they should be rewarded for doing that. A simple flat rate that does not take farming activities into account will not be an appropriate policy.

“We have to ensure that we move forward with equity and make every endeavour to support the farming community as widely as we can to ensure that everyone can get a slice of the cake.

“Payment to farmers predates the European Union and the European Economic Community. Farmers in the United Kingdom received support to do this for many years prior to us joining the EEC.

“However, I look on it less as support for the farmer and more as support for everybody in the United Kingdom, because everybody benefits from good-quality food that is being produced at very competitive rates.”

In conclusion the minister said: “We are not following the conventional pathway for seeking consent because of the deadline that has been set. We do not want to do this in the future, and, where at all possible, we will not step outside the normal processes.

“Farmers need reassurance, and we will be able to give them that for the 2020 year. Over the course of this year, we will work very hard to give them assurance for a long time and, if at all possible, to get something in place for a significant period.

“Given the urgency resulting from the absence of legal powers needed to continue making direct payments in the 2020 scheme, it is appropriate for Northern Ireland to take provisions from the UK Bill.

“Should the motion pass, I will write to the UK Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to convey the Assembly’s consent to the UK Government legislating on our behalf with immediate effect.”

The Motion was resolved with cross-community support.