Minister: ‘Limitless opportunities for the fishing industry’ now we have left EU

Mike Nesbitt (Ulster Unionist, Strangford) asked the minister to provide the Assembly with his assessment on the negative impact of last week’s ruling from the UK’s migration advisory committee, which recommended that tier 2 visas should not be granted to the fishing industry, given the fact that the local fishing fleet is so dependent on foreign national workers.

Mr Poots commented: “I was with the fishermen in Portavogie last week. I thank Harry Harvey for being in attendance at that meeting. In particular, they raised the issue of the skills base in fishing and the fact that the people who are being brought in are recognised not as skilled workers but as labourers.

“Given the complexities that are involved in preparing and making nets, in the catching and identifying of fish and in all that goes with that, those involved should be recognised as a skilled workforce.

“Consequently, that is something that we will press on the national government.”

Mr Poots highlighted the fact that many locals had left the fishing industry as a result of the common fisheries policy and of the actions that the European Union.

He said: “Sadly, a lot of our young people have left the fishing industry as a consequence of the common fisheries policy and of the actions that the European Union has taken.

“When the United Kingdom gets its waters back - its 200-mile limit - there will be limitless opportunities for the fishing industry.

“Therefore, we need those people to come and support us until we get our young people back into fishing.”

In a following up question, Mr Nesbitt asked: “When we do take back the powers and leave the common fisheries policy, does the minister believe that the new policy should be set by Westminster or devolved to Stormont?”

Mr Poots replied: “The policies on fishing and on what takes place on the waters will be set by the devolved administrations.

“However, polices on migration will remain in Westminster.

“It is therefore up to us to maximise our influence with Westminster to ensure that the right policies are applied to support what is, in Northern Ireland, an industry that is very good at producing high-quality food for the many people who live in cities in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

