Mission at the mart planned

The Faith Mission and churches in the Markethill area are coming together for ‘Mission at the Mart’ from Sunday 10th to Sunday 24th June.

A marquee will be erected at the livestock Mart on the Cladymilltown Road, with all events being open to the entire community.

Local ministers and Trevor Matthews, Director of The Faith Mission in Ireland will share how we can have a personal relationship with God.

The outreach begins on Sunday 10th at 7pm with Cladymore Presbyterian choir taking part and Redrock Praise group leading the singing.

Rev Simon Hamilton will bring a message from God’s Word and there will be tea afterwards. The mission continues each night at 8pm, with the exception of Wednesday when there will be no meeting.

Events include a ‘Community Focus night’ on Thursday, 14th when local lady Janet Moffett, who runs Time Out coffee shop in Markethill will be interviewed; a vintage tractor night on Saturday 16th when anyone with a vintage tractor will be welcome to bring it along from 7pm. George Conn will share ‘The Harry Ferguson story’ and on Friday 22nd there will be a Farm Safety Night with Keith Morrison Chief Executive HSENI and William Sayers, a farm accident survivor both sharing.

A spokesperson said: “We are really looking forward to this community outreach and assure people of a warm welcome. The full programme can be viewed online at faithmission.org or for further enquiries please phone 3833 2806.”