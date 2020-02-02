MLA expresses concern for the future of farming

Rosemary Barton (UUP, Fermanagh and South Tyrone) in responding to Mr Poot’s comments said that she was acutely aware of the challenges being faced by Northern Ireland farmers.

Mrs Barton said: “As someone who grew up on a family farm between Newtownbutler in Fermanagh and Clones in Co Monaghan, just a few hundred yards from the border, I am very well aware of the difficulties of farming in challenging circumstances.

“For some decades, agriculture has benefited from a level of support, whether it has come from our own government or from the European Union.

“We have heard arguments in the past that this support is farmers receiving money for nothing, but, as we are all aware, that is not the fact.

“Farmers in Northern Ireland produce exceptionally good, quality products - some of the best that you will find anywhere in the world - while having to meet very difficult environmental, animal welfare and traceability standards that were introduced and implemented by the EU, the UK government and agencies.”

She expressed the opinion that payments to farmers must continue post Brexit.

Mrs Barton said: “I am sure that we all acknowledge that, without the support mechanisms, it would be impossible for farmers to produce food products at a reasonable cost, as they currently do.

“As we come closer to the implementation of Brexit on 31 January, for Northern Ireland farmers, that also brings to an end the common agricultural policy (CAP), so direct payments will cease.”

But she also reflected on the concerns in the industry about the future.

She told the Assembly: “Not contained in the bill, however, is the answer to the question that everyone involved in the agri-food industry will be asking: what will the future hold for farmers in relation to support? Many fear for the future of the traditional family farm, a sector that supplies food not only for us in Northern Ireland but for many throughout the EU and beyond.”