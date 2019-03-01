Moana steals the show at Dungannon

If Carlsberg did shows it would have been the Commercial Cattle Club Young Stars event on Friday, February 15, at Dungannon Farmers’ Market.

A Charolais cross heifer from the herd of Alan Veitch broke all Northern Ireland records for a crossbred animal. This super heifer sired by the renowned Charolais bull “Fury Action” went through the sale ring weighing 580kg, and after strong bidding from buyers from Southern Ireland the hammer fell with a new NI record of £9300. Best wishes to the buyers Blair Duffton and Gareth Small.

Bernard McKenna, from Ireland Genetics, with the overall champion and Jack Smyth

Speaking to the buyers after the sale they both commented saying: “There’s not many chances you get to see a heifer like this and we didn’t plan to leave without her.”

“Moana” now has a great show ring career ahead of her and will go on to make a great breeding cow for this partnership. Speaking after the sale, Alan said: “We always knew there was something special about this heifer but to get her into a price like this is a dream come true.”

Not to be out done with top prices it was the Overall Champion who made an impact when entering the sale ring. This British Blue heifer from Jack Smyth stole the show under Judge James Wilkinson. This little September born heifer weighed in at 265kg and went on to make £7,600 to Blair Duffton, Rebecca Stewart and William Moir from Aberdeen in Scotland. She will be destined for the Royal Highland show in June.

Standing in the Reserve Champion spot was another Charolais from Alan Veitch. After strong bidding this heifer found a new home with the Woodside family for £4,500.

The record price from Alan Veitch was �9300

The Limousin Champion was from Josh Armstong and went on to sell for £1,700 to Blair Duffton The Native Breed Champion was an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Fintan Keown which went on to sell for £1,320 to A&A Callaghan

The ‘Any Other Breed’ champion was Ian Elliot with his Simmental cross heifer which caught the eye of WM Weatherup for £1,280 The breeding Heifer champion came from the herd of D&C McKee, unfortunately this heifer failed to make her reserve.

Other top prices on the day included:

Jack Smyth, a Charolais cross heifer, £2,300 to David Spiers

Brian Quinn, a Limousin cross heifer, £1,900 to M McKinstry

Gordon Culter, a Shorthorn cross heifer, £1,700 to M McKinstry

B O’Hare, a Limousin cross steer, £1,640 to Phil Sellers (England)

A Veitch, a British Blue heifer, £1,600 to Richard Naylor (England)

Emmett Kelly, a Limousin cross heifer, £1,500 to Blair Duffton (Scotland)

Emmett Kelly, a Limousin cross heifer, £1,400 to Shane McCarvill (Ireland)

There was a great interest in top quality breeding heifers with a 97% clearance with an average heifer price of £2,090 and an average steer price of £1180. It was a steady trade from start to finish with a total of seven cattle exports from this sale with six going to the mainland UK and one going to the South of Ireland

Speaking on this event, club chairman Robert Simpson said: “This event is in it’s fourth year of running and this has been our best sale to date, with a larger entry of stock and buyers coming from afar it is a sale that can only get better.”

The Commercial Cattle Club would like to thank everyone who entered and purchased stock at this sale. Without your support this sale wouldn’t be run. A special thanks to the market and especially Stephen Redmond, the auctioneer for a top class job once again.

Moving on to later in the year the club is back in Dungannon Farmers’ Market in August for its Annual Club Show. Anyone looking any more information on upcoming events please get in contact with Robert on 07929759229 or through the club’s Facebook page.