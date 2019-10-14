Moira Model Club diorama show returns

The very popular Moira Model Club diorama show will take place on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 at the larger venue of the Jim Baker Stadium, Parkgate, Co Antrim.

The Jim Baker Stadium is a family friendly venue with a heated arena, a restaurant and free car parking.

It is only five minutes drive from Junction 5 (Templepatrick exit) of the M2.

This is the Moira Model Club’s tenth anniversary show and will be a very special one with even more displays than ever.

Proceeds of the show will go to Dementia NI.

For more info on the show please visit http://www.moiramodelclub.com, or

http://www.facebook.com/officialMoiraFarmConstructionModelClub.