Molson Coors is right on track with support of Down Royal

Down Royal has secured a new three year partnership with one of the world’s largest brewers, Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The agreement sees Molson Coors become the racecourse’s exclusive draft and pre-packaged beer and cider pouring partner throughout its 12-fixture annual race calendar.

This is not the brewer’s first foray into the world of horse racing as Carling - the UK’s number one selling lager - has 16 UK and Ireland racecourse partnerships to its name and is an official partner of The Jockey Club in the UK.

The new partnership with Down Royal includes naming rights for race meetings on January 28 and July 24 and sees direct promotional and marketing support of the Molson Coors beer portfolio, including Carling and Coors Light, Northern Ireland’s number one bottled beer brand.

Down Royal chief executive, Emma Meehan said: “We are thrilled to partner with such a distinguished brewer as Molson Coors and are excited to grow the relationship both on and off the track.

“The Molson Coors brand is steeped in history and shares our passion for great quality, superb hospitality and excellent service.

“We are always looking to work with local brands who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences for racegoers.

“Through this new partnership we hope to enhance the race-going experience and give people an extra reason to visit Down Royal and to keep coming back.”

Jordana Busby, customer director NI at Molson Coors, said: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Down Royal which gives us a perfect platform to showcase our award-winning premium beer and cider portfolio, and to engage with the thousands of avid racegoers who attend the racecourse throughout the year.

“At Molson Coors we are passionate about making great beer and have the commitment and capability to grow Down Royal’s business through best-in-class brand, category and service solutions.

“We’re investing heavily in the technical infrastructure and quality of pour at Down Royal, installing new fast pour units and creating designated speed serve lanes which will enable customers to be served really quickly and therefore not miss any of the racing.

“We look forward to exciting racegoers about our favourite trusted brands and encouraging them to explore different products and flavours.”

For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures-tickets/