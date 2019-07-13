Moneymore YFC treasure hunt and charity cheque presentation

On Thursday, June 27, Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club held their annual treasure hunt which was a success as various teams departed from Moneymore Recreation Centre to discover clues around Moneymore and the surrounding area.

Everyone was invited back to the assembly rooms for some light refreshments as they waited in anticipation for the results to be announced.

Third place - The 4 Degrees

Well done to Hit The Diff Boris who came first place, The 4 Degrees in second place and Moneymore Young Charmers who were placed third.

Members of Epilepsy Action, Mid-Ulster Branch were invited along when Barry O’Hagan from the group gave an informative speech on the work of Epilepsy Action and how we can get involved.

Upon delivering a speech, club members Alison Davis and Steven Hogg unveiled a total of £1,148.94 which the club presented to Epilepsy Action following the proceeds of the club’s Easter Monday charity tractor run.

Moneymore YFC would like to thank everyone for coming along and making the night a success.

First place- Hit The Diff Boris

Club members Dylan Walker, Kim Johnston, J R Blair, Jake Robinson and Harry Wallace