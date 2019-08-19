Moneyrea Young Farmers’ Club hold their tractor run

Moneyrea Young Farmers’ Club held their tractor run on Thursday, August 8 at Carryduff Building Supplies’s yard.

The club had set out to raise money for the club and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, with lorries tractors cars and even a quad all participating on the night we had over 114 vehicles that took to the roads.

The sun was shining and we would like to thank each and everyone who filled the roads to show there support.

Thanks to the event Moneyrea YFC were able to raise a total of £1,177.00 to be split between the club and the club’s chosen charity.

Moneyrea YFC would like to thank Carryduff Building Supplies for there continued support and to Mr Quinn Photography for the amazing pictures and video.

Taking part in Moneyrea YFCs tractor run