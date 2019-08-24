Moneyrea Young Farmers’ Club hold their tractor run

Moneyrea Young Farmers’ Club held their tractor run on Thursday, August 8 at Carryduff Building Supplies’s yard.

The club had set out to raise money for the club and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, with lorries, tractors cars and even a quad all participating on the night organisers had over 114 vehicles that took to the roads.

The sun was shining and the club would like to thank each and everyone who filled the roads to show their support. Thanks to the event Moneyrea YFC were able to raise a total of £1,177 to be split between the club and the club’s chosen charity.

Moneyrea YFC would like to thank Carryduff Building Supplies for their continued support and to Mr Quinn Photography for the amazing pictures and video.