Monthly dairy sale back at Dungannon

The monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale schedule resumes on Thursday, September 20.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed an entry of 55 fresh calved heifers and young cows, as well as 10 bulling and maiden heifers.

The pre-sale show is sponsored by Irwins Feed and commences at 10.30am, with judging in the capable hands of David Simpson from the noted Damm Herd based in Lisburn. The sale gets underway at 11.30am sharp!

The catalogue boasts entries from the following vendors: Ardmore, Ards, Aughnahoory, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Derrydorragh, Inch, Happy, Hares, Hilltara, Killane, Relough and Skybrook.

The heifers and cows on offer are daughters of leading AI sires such as Mogul, Silver, Boardshop, High Octane, Pacific, Mesdoor, Deman, Mardi Gras, La Bron, Omen, Pesky Trix, Endure and Massey.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: “The sale will start with an offering of 10 bulling and maiden heifers from Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd at Armagh. They were born between January and November 2017, and daughters of top AI bulls Unix, Reggie, Smokin, Integral, from the herd’s best cow families.”

View the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com, or contact the auctioneers for further details tel: 00353 41 9881288.