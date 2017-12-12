Moore Concrete to showcase ‘Ox Stain’ posts

Moore Concrete is confirming a strong demand from both fencing contractors and farmers for its new-design, precast ‘Ox Strain’ posts.

“We are using a significant number of the new strainers at the moment,” confirmed Randalstown-based contractor David Junkin.

“What I like about them is the fact that they are built to last and they can be put in with a normal post driver. I reckon that they will have a useful life of at least 50 years, possibly longer.

“What’s more, the eight-sided design means that the new posts have tremendous grip in the ground. They do not twist when the pressure is applied to get the required tension in the wire.”

The new posts will feature prominently on the Moore Concrete stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

“They are specifically for the Irish and UK markets,” confirmed Moore’s Jeff Haslett.

“They are octagonal in shape and eight-feet in length. Their design makes them uniquely suited to the range of ground conditions that prevail in this part of the world.”

Jeff added: “Regardless of ground conditions, the new Ox Strain posts provide a durable, strong, maintenance-free, fencing solution with a 50-year lifetime,” he said.

“The Ox Strain post’s design creates eight flat sides, that timber batons can be easily bolted to, allowing barbed wire to be stapled directly to the post. These flat sides also make the post easier to handle and transport.

“Each Ox Strain Post is identical, making them easy to install using standard mechanical equipment, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing finish to the completed fence.

“Notches for struts are cast into four sides as standard for extra stability.”

Jeff concluded: “The Ox Strain logo now has a Trade Mark and the design is also registered.”

Moore Concrete will also feature its renowned Surefoot™ slat system and an in-house drinker at this year’s Winter Fair. The company will be located on Stand: EK 77.

For further information, telephone Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566.