More innovation at Dairy-Tech

With less than a month until Dairy-Tech, taking place on Wednesday 5 February at Stoneleigh Park, visitors can look forward to interactive, forward-thinking speakers and a whole host of new products and innovation.

Whilst we know dairy is a vital source of nutrition, the industry is under more pressure than ever from veganism and environmentalists. With this only likely to continue, independent nutritionist, Claire Baseley will explain how we can use evidence to navigate the anti-dairy narrative we are facing – separating the facts from the myths.

Continuing with a theme, the Dairy Hub will also host Arla Foods’ Graham Wilkinson and Morrison’s Nicola Spalding, who will discuss the latest consumer insights and how these differ from processor to supermarket. Earlier in the day Tom Gill, head of sustainability, Promar International, will focus on busting the myths around dairy emissions – one of the most newsworthy topics currently facing the sector – and explain that ‘it’s the how – not the cow’ responsible for emission reduction.

Elsewhere, with over 300 exhibitors, there are more new products, services and concepts than ever before says RABDF managing director Matt Knight. “Many of these are signposted in the official show guide and definitely worth a visit, as you’d expect, the Innovation Hub is packed with presentations on new ideas and products – with additional sessions looking at what’s on the horizon for the industry in a fast moving, technology driven world.”

Duncan Forbes from the Agri-Epi Centre will speak alongside some of the centre’s members and look at how agricultural technology is key if we are to continue feeding the ever-growing population with reducing resources. Innovation Hub chair and RABDF vice-chair Robert Craig says: “If you’ve ever wondered about the positive effect of satellite mapping on grass growth or how innovation can help when it comes to meeting net zero targets then check out the hub timetable as it is packed full of inspiring and fresh content.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.dairy-tech.uk/visiting/buy-tickets with concessions in place for RABDF members and students. Tickets cost £17 in advance and £20 on the day but pre-booking is advised to avoid unnecessary queues.