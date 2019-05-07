Moree herd set to be dispersed

Jonathan, Bertie and Andrew Kelso, owners of Moree Holsteins, have announced their intention to sell-off the entire milking group within the renowned black and white herd.

The dispersal sale will take place, on-farm, on Friday May 10th. Events get underway at 11.30am. Auctioneer Michael Taaffe will be in the rostrum.

The Kelso family, preparing for the May 10th dispersal sale

“We have decided to end the partnership for a number of reasons,” Jonathan explained. Nothing stays the same for ever, Dad is at an age where he wants to take more of a back seat, Andrew has some issues with his joints and in my case I want to further the breeding business JK Genetics; marketing and sourcing of embryos and elite stock.”

A total of 180 milking animals has been included in the sale catalogue. Also included are five special calves, three bulls and four embryo lots.

The Kelso family has been milking cows near the Rock in South Tyrone for well over a century with the Moree pedigree herd established 30 years ago.

The herd has an extremely young age profile. Contained within the milking group are close to 90 heifers and 60 second calvers. The current herd production average is 10833L at 4.01% butterfat and 3.30% protein.

Jonathan continued:

“All cows catalogued in the sale are currently averaging in excess of 40L per day with the top cow yielding 80L.”

The Moree herd is home to a selection of the world’s top black and white bloodlines. These include cows from the Baler Twine, Belle, Cosmopolitan and Marq 1 families.

The sale follows confirmation that the Kelso family has been recognised by Holstein UK as a recipient of a ‘Master Breeder’ accolade. The presentation of the award will take place during this year’s Balmoral Show.

“The Master Breeder award recognises our commitment to breed for yield, components, type and longevity,” Jonathan explained.

“A number of the animals will be sold with embryo contracts in place with breeders in the New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland. These agreements value the embryos produced at £450 each.”

Lot 28 in the sale Maple Amber EX 91 has also been entered for this year’s Balmoral Show along with Fever Twine VG88-3yr and Mardi Gras Sheena VG88-3yr.

The most recent AI sires used on the herd include Nihao, Montoya, Hotspot P, AltaLeap etc. with stock selling sires by: Avenger P, Supersire, Josuper, Commander etc.

The Moree herd is also home to a selection of the UK’s elite polled Holsteins. Included in this line-up is the UK’s number one polled heifer. She is closely related to the 43,000gns cow, sold at the recent Wiltor sale.

Jonathan concluded:

“The upcoming sale reflects the entire scope of our breeding strategies for the herd over recent years. For those wanting to purchase an elite animal to develop a new cow family or commercial farmers wanting oceans of milk from fertile long living cows there will be something on offer for everyone.

“We will be delighted to facilitate all viewing enquiries prior to the event.”

For further information, telephone Jonathan Kelso on 07729 218 118. The sale catalogue can be viewed online at: www.taaffeauctions.com