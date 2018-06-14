Mornity Nero heads to Northern Ireland

Robert Young of the Mornity herd has confirmed that he has sold the 15-month-old Mornity Nero, in a private deal to Elite Pedigree Genetics of Northern Ireland for an undisclosed five figure sum.

Robert said Mornity Nero is the best bull bred by the herd to date, boasting great length, shape, confirmation and power together with great Breedplan figures. His dam Mornity Brechin was one of the best breeders in the herd.

Nero boasts an impressive pedigree with his 14,000gns sire Westcarse Houdini’s line including the 10,000gns Mortimers Echo and the 28,000gns Farleycopse Turbo, while his dam’s pedigree includes Balthayock Upright, the renowned 30,000gns Dingle Hofmeister and multiple show champion Newhouse Count.

The Mornity Charolais herd, consisting 20 breeding females, was founded by Robert’s father Graham Young and grandfather Jack Nicoll in 1990 and has produced a host of champions across their local Perthshire shows and most notably a Royal Highland Show reserve female champion. More recently, the introduction of jointly owned herd sire Houdini, together with a careful female breeding replacement policy, has seen bull sales take off over the past two years. Since February 2016 Houdini’s sons have sold to 10,000gns no less than three times and averaged an impressive £7,000 for 14 sold.

New owner Bartley Finnegan, who has purchased Mornity Nero for semen collection for his Elite Pedgree Genetics business commented: “I have been watching Westcarse Houdini sons being sold at Society sales and liked what I saw. This sire is producing modern easy calving Charolais bulls, which is what my customers are looking for. Houdini is consistently breeding quality progeny into both the Mornity and Elgin Charolais herds with over 80 calves on the ground showing he is producing the goods.

“I extensively researched Nero and his bloodline before going to look at him and choose him primarily for his Length, width and power.

“He comes from a very consistent breeding line, with generations of easy calving on the sire side and power and growth coming from his dam’s side.

“His Breedplan figures are impressive with a top 10% calving score of +11, while crucially there is no sacrifice on growth with his 200, 400 and 600 day weights scoring in the top 20% of the breed. He will be a great asset to my business and semen will be available throughout the UK mainland, Northern Ireland and for export to ROI.”