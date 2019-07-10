Mosside WI ladies support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

President Betty Scott welcomed everyone to the June meeting of Mosside WI in Toberdoney Church Hall. She introduced the guest speaker, Michelle McDaid, Fundraising Co-Ordinator with Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Michelle gave a very informative and interesting talk on the history and role of the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, including staffing, operational systems, funding and benefits to the people of Northern Ireland.

She explained how research has shown that the service provided by an Air Ambulance crew enables very early, vital stabilisation of the patient at the scene of an accident.

Timely transfer to a major trauma centre greatly improves the patient’s chances of complete recovery, a shorter hospital stay and an earlier return to work.

Michelle informed the ladies that, since the service was introduced, nine hundred calls have been answered to date. Unfortunately many of these calls were from North Antrim due to the difficult terrain, dangerous coastline and isolated rural and farming communities.

Teresa Patton proposed a vote of thanks and handed over a cheque for £350 to Michelle.

President Betty congratulated those members who had competed so successfully in the Home Industries at the recent Ballymoney Show. Due to their combined efforts, Mosside WI won a number of awards namely:

- The Florence Gillan Memorial Rose Bowl for the WI gaining most points in the Craftwork, Baking and Floral Art Sections

- The NAAA LTD Cup for the WI gaining most points in the Craftwork Section

- Armoy WI Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the WI gaining most points in the Baking, Confectionery and Preserves Sections.

The monthly competition, a First Aid Hint, was won by Kathleen Taggart.

President Betty closed the meeting with a vote of thanks to the tea hostesses, Teresa Patton and Lena McKeeman, who served a delicious supper.