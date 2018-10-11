Motor Caravanners’ Club NI raises £17,820

The Northern Ireland Group of The Motor Caravanners’ Club, with over 700 members, including 40 from the Republic of Ireland, is by far the largest and most active Club of its type in Northern Ireland.

During a 17-day period in June members, together with family and friends walked the entire 625-mile route of the Ulster Way all in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI).

Over 200 people took part, some walking just a short distance while others walked a complete section. Other members, equipped with their motorhomes, provided support including transport and refreshments.

AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, seven days per week. Since July 2017, the air ambulance has been tasked to over 450 emergencies across Northern Ireland, providing advanced pre-hospital critical care to patients.

A total of £17,820 was raised for AANI by The Motor Caravanners’ Club NI, far exceeding the Club’s expectations and they wish to thank everyone who took part or contributed in any way to making the challenge such a success.

Colleen Milligan, Area Fundraising Manager for AANI said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed at the amount of income raised and donated by the MCCNI. From the very beginning of their fundraising, they have been incredibly organised, resourceful and dedicated to supporting the HEMS service provided by AANI across Northern Ireland.

“We need to raise £5,500 each day so this money will certainly go a long way in helping us continue to keep the air ambulance flying for the whole community in Northern Ireland.’