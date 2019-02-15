Mount Stewart to Host Gardeners’ Question Time Summer Garden Party for the second year running

BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time (GQT) is returning to the shores of Strangford Lough on Saturday, June 8, 2019 to hold their annual Summer Garden Party in the beautiful surrounds of the National Trust’s Mount Stewart.

Tickets went on sale today (Friday, February 15) for the event at which the gurus of gardening, including Matthew Wilson, Bob Flowerdew, Bunny Guinness, James Wong, Pippa Greenwood, Matt Biggs, Matthew Pottage, Anne Swithinbank and GQT chairman Peter Gibbs will be in attendance.

The GQT Summer Garden Party is Radio 4’s biggest annual event – including recordings of the BBC’s flagship gardening radio programme.

Visitors will get the chance to meet the GQT panellists, put their questions to them in person, and participate in demonstrations and horticultural happenings across the gardens.

In addition to talks, demos and recordings with the Gardeners’ Question Time team, some of the highlights will include: recordings of BBC Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner, illustrated talks by three renowned Irish Gardeners: Helen Dillon, Daphne Levinge-Shackleton and Jimi Blake, guided tours, plant sales and fun for all the family.

Neil Porteous, Head of Gardens at Mount Stewart said: “We are very excited that Gardeners’ Question Time have chosen to come to Mount Stewart for their Summer Garden Party for a second year. The National Trust loved hosting this event last year and we hope to make this year even better, in this, one of the most magical of gardens.”

Peter Gibbs, Chairman of BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our listeners back to Mount Stewart, a beautiful garden which played host to the GQT Garden Party for the first time in 2018. We were overwhelmed by the response last year and are looking forward to a triumphant return… let’s just hope we’re as lucky with the weather this time.”

The full programme of activities as well as how to take part in the recordings will be announced shortly and tickets will be available by visiting Mount Stewart’s website from Friday, February 15: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart

Access to the Gardeners’ Question Time Summer Garden Party recordings and activities will be ticketed: Adult £11.50 and child £5.75.