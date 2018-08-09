Mourne Herring Fishery licences

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that licences for the Mourne Herring Fishery will be available from 3 September 2018.

Fishing will be restricted to boats not exceeding 40ft (12.2 metres) in overall length using drift nets with a minimum mesh size of 54 mm in accordance with EC Regulation 850/98. Boats of over 40ft (12.2 metres) in overall length are not allowed to take part in this fishery.

The Mourne Herring quota for British registered fishing vessels in 2018 has been set at 41.5 tonnes.

Weekend fishing for Mourne Herring will not be permitted in 2018.

Application forms are available from the local Fisheries Office.

All licence applications must be accompanied by a copy of the current Certificate of Registry issued under The Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

The penalty for contravention of the prohibition is a fine of up to £50,000 on summary conviction or an unlimited fine on conviction or indictment in accordance with Section 30(1) of the Fisheries Act 1981.

Licences will expire on 31 December 2018 or will be revoked before that date if either the Mourne Shore quota or the UK’s Irish Sea herring quota is taken.