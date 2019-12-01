Mourne YFC set to hold a bingo night

Mourne Young Farmers’ Club are happy to announce that they are holding a bingo night. This event will be held on Friday, December 6 at 8pm at Annalong Community Centre.

The evening will include games of bingo, light refreshments and a raffle with the prizes for the raffle donated by the local businesses in the area.

This event is perfect for the whole family and everyone is welcome to come along.

It will cost just £10 per person with a donation of the proceeds going to the club’s chosen charity this year, which is the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

Throughout the year Mourne YFC will be holding various activities and fundraisers to try and raise as much money as possible for the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team as the club feel they are a very important charity to support because of the area that members live in.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team is made up of volunteers that give up their time to help people when they need it and they rely on donations from the public.

Mourne YFC would like to see as many people as possible on Friday, December 6 at their bingo night to raise as much as possible for this great cause.

For more information on this event please contact Rebecca on 07922546605.