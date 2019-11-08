Mourne YFC to embrace ‘fun and laughter for life’

Fun, laughter and memories for life are just three simple things that are instant perks when you join Mourne Young Farmers’ Club.

Mourne YFC have just launched into their fifth year as a club after many successful in hall meetings and many out meetings.

After a very successful year four the club committee have stated “the fun has just begun and we are just getting started” as they look forward to starting their fifth year. The first night back on Tuesday, September 10 saw the return of old members and new members signing up this year.

Mourne YFC have been working hard to achieve a silver eco club status.

After completing many targets, such as beach cleans, building bee friendly pollinators, installing water saving devices in the club members homes and to finish off a trip to Rathlin island.

The club had to create an eco code which after many discussions they decided to have it include all the areas of the community. Members had fun learning and finding out ways to protect them - “Mountains, Oceans, Underground, Rivers, Nature, Ecosystems Your Future Community”.

Mourne YFC are delighted to be the first young farmers club to achieve the silver eco club status and they would like to thank the Grassroots Challenge team from the Ulster Wildlife for their help and support in all activities the club faced.

Mourne YFC are excited to see what the future holds as they now set their sights on achieving the “green status” which is the highest level that can be achieved but they love the challenge. Mourne YFC are looking forward to the young farmer year as the wide range of competitions and activities are about to begin.

So far in this new year they have had an icebreaker night, went rock pooling and went on a farm visit to Weir’s organic milk farm.

The members of Mourne YFC are looking forward to the rest of the year where they will be taking part in various competitions, activities and outings such as floral art, stock judging, Ulster Young Farmer, farm visits, bowling, go karting and sports night to name a few.