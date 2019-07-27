Mourne YFC turns five and still going from strength to strength

Mourne YFC have been working hard to achieve a silver Eco club status.

After completing many targets, such as beach cleans, building bee friendly pollinators, installing water saving devices in club members’ homes and to finish off a trip to Rathlin island.

The club also had to create their Eco code. After many discussions, the club decided to have it include all the areas of the community. The club opted for ‘Mountains, Oceans, Underground, Rivers, Nature, Ecosystems Your Future Community’.

The club had fun learning and finding out ways to protect them.

Mourne YFC are delighted to be the first young farmers club to achieve the silver Eco club status and the club would like to thank the Grassroots Challenge team from the Ulster Wildlife Trust for their help and support at all activities the club faced.

If you would like to find out more about the club’s community work check out the Mourne YFC Facebook page or send the club a message if you would like to get involved.

The club are excited to see what the future holds as members now set their sights on achieving the “green status” which is the highest level that can be achieved.

Mourne YFC will be holding a new members’ night on Tuesday, September 10 at 8pm in Annalong Community Centre. This will the first meeting of the new club year

If you are going into year eight or older, this is a great opportunity to join the biggest rural youth organisation in the country, which will provide you with endless opportunities and plenty of craic.

The club are looking forward to the YFCU year starting up again and they are looking forward to taking part in the competitions.

This year Mourne YFC will be encouraging all of the members to take on and support the YFCU president’s theme for 2019 ‘Change and Challenge’.

The club hope that this not only encourages members to try something new but also something different.

Mourne YFC are excited to see what is going to happen in the year ahead and are looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends.

For more information contact Darren on 07514284100 or find the club Facebook.