Moy Park appoints new head of talent and employee experience

Leading food company Moy Park has announced the appointment of Nicky Taylor as Head of Talent and Employee Experience.

Nicky joins Moy Park to support its strategic growth plans and will be responsible for spearheading leadership and talent development across the business.

With a strong track record of leadership and talent development in the food industry, Nicky has over 17 years of experience, having held the role of Head of Organisational Development at Samworth Brothers and most recently Head of Leadership and Talent Development at Tulip.

Nicky is also an active member of the Council for City & Guilds, the National Industry Skills Board and the Harper Adams Meat Advisory Board.

Welcoming Nicky to Moy Park, HR & Performance Director Kirsty Wilkins said: “Moy Park place a great deal of importance on talent, which is critical to the future growth and success of the business. With an innovative and passionate approach to talent development, Nicky brings a wealth of experience and her appointment represents a significant investment in our people.”

Speaking about her appointment, Nicky commented: “Moy Park prides itself on recruiting and retaining the brightest and best talent, creating a working environment in which they can thrive. I’m delighted to be joining an excellent team and contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”