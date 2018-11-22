Moy Park celebrating 75 years of tasty chicken

Moy Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2018.

To coincide with this milestone, the business relaunched its branded breaded range in April – supported with the rollout of an integrated marketing campaign – ‘Masterfully Crafted, Marvellously Tasty’ – and as a result, the range has seen year on year growth of 8.3%1.

With the first phase of the relaunch now complete, Moy Park is embarking on an Ireland wide campaign, which will be a real celebration of ‘75 years of Tasty Chicken’.

Senior brand marketing manager for Moy Park, Briege Finnegan explained: “2018 has been an important year for the brand – and Moy Park - with our 75th anniversary celebrations – we were delighted to relaunch the breaded range and unveil our new look and feel.

“For the remainder of this year, we will continue to support the brand relaunch, through our ‘75 years of tasty chicken’ integrated marketing campaign, which will come to life through outdoor, cinema, digital advertising and engaging social media content to support the core breaded product range in the Irish market.”

Briege continued: “Through our ‘75 years of tasty chicken’ campaign we really want to evoke memories and feelings of nostalgia linked to Moy Park and celebrate our heritage. Further we will also pay tribute to our mascot Moy P, who was introduced back in the 1970s in Moy Park’s original iconic advert of the banjo playing chicken.”

The core Moy Park breaded product range includes, Hot & Spicy and Southern Fried Mini-Fillets, Cheese & Bacon Sensations, Garlic Kievs and Goujons and is stocked in major multiples and convenience retailers in the Republic of Ireland and convenience retailers in Northern Ireland.