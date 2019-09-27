Moy Park graduates join programme

16 new Moy Park graduate management trainees have enrolled in a prestigious programme, aimed at future business leaders starting out in the food and consumer goods industry.

The 2019 IGD Fast Track programme, launched on the 19th September, blends online learning with live events giving trainees expert industry insights as well as networking and personal development opportunities.

Two of the new graduate intake at Moy Park, Philip Donnelly and Laura Reddick, said they were looking forward to getting started: “This programme will be a fantastic way to begin my graduate journey with Moy Park. This is my first experience of working within the food industry, so it is a great opportunity to help me build industry knowledge, enhance my own personal development and build relationships within the sector,” Philip said.

Laura, a Product Innovation and Development graduate, added: “This programme will really help me broaden my industry knowledge, particularly in understanding retail trends and shoppers’ behaviours. With delegates from diverse roles and business across the industry it also presents some great networking opportunities.”