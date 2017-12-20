Moy Park help young people celebrate Prince’s Trust success

Moy Park supported a group of students who have successfully completed the Prince’s Trust Team Programme.

As part of the intensive three month programme – delivered across Northern Ireland – a team of young people embarked on a two week placement with the top food company, spending time supporting various functions across the business including the IT and technical teams. The experience provided the young people with the opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of a successful food business while enhancing their employability skills.

Brian Moreland, Moy Park corporate responsibility manager, said: “Moy Park has a long established partnership with The Prince’s Trust and it was a pleasure to be part of this event and celebrate the achievements of these young people. As a company committed to its community, we believe that every young person should be equipped with the skills and confidence to help reach their potential and develop their careers. Throughout the Team Programme we have seen a remarkable transformation in those that took part, and we wish them all the very best in applying everything they have learned as they take the next steps in their career.”

Mark Dougan, Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland director, added: “At the trust we’re really proud of our partnership with Moy Park. At the heart of our work is the belief that every young person should have the chance to succeed, and the support of Moy Park is helping us to reach even more young people across Northern Ireland.”