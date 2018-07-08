Moy Park named Egg and Poultry ‘Processor of the Year’

Leading food company Moy Park has been named ‘Processor of the Year’ at the 2018 National Egg & Poultry Awards.

The National Egg & Poultry Awards organised by Poultry Business magazine and Lewis Business Media, recognise and reward excellence in the egg and poultry sector. Moy Park were applauded by the judges for their commitment to innovation across the supply chain.

Poultry Business publisher Simon Lewis said: “Many congratulations to Moy Park who are well deserving winners. These awards have highlighted the breadth and depth of talent, drive and ambition in the egg and poultry sectors and is a pleasure to recognise the winners and all of those shortlisted which in itself is a great achievement.”

Speaking about the award, Gary Leslie, Moy Park’s Director of Operations, Primary said: “We are thrilled to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to processing excellence. As a business, we continue to invest in industry-leading facilities with a focus on the highest standards of welfare, biosecurity and technological innovation. We would like to thank our farming and supply chain partners for their ongoing support and for sharing in our commitment to quality processing.”