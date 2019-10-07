Moy Park staff reach new heights

18 employees from Moy Park Dungannon along with colleagues from Grafton recently trekked to the top of Slieve Donard in aid of Moy Park’s charity partner Marie Curie. Through kind donations the team has raised an impressive £4,268.

Simon Cooper, Moy Park Purchasing Controller said: “I would like to congratulate all the participants for their energy and dedication in undertaking this challenge, and a massive thank you to everyone who has helped and contributed in any way. Through our partnership with Marie Curie, we hope to not only help raise a significant amount of money to go towards the wonderful work they do, but also increase awareness of the charity.”