MSD launches new ‘first of it’s kind’ triple protection pig vaccine

MSD Animal Health has announced the launch of their new and unique triple action Sowcare ® vaccine to protect against erysipelas, porcine parvovirosis and leptospirosis.

The first of its kind, PORCILIS ® Ery+Parvo+Lepto offers immunity against three of the biggest diseases that cause reproductive failures in pigs.

Maureen Prendergast MVB PhD MRCVS, Technical Manager for Swine at MSD Animal Health Ireland, explained that this vaccine has the broadest protection against leptospira on the market, offering protection against nine different serogroups, including Australis and Pomona.

“Farmers commonly vaccinate against erysipelas and parvo’, but now they have the added convenience of vaccination against leptospirosis in a single injection,” she said.

“It’s important to note that Porcilis ® Ery+Parvo+Lepto can be used during pregnancy and for mass vaccination of sows and gilts.”

She added that MSD Animal Health is pleased to launch the new vaccine to support customers in the control of these important diseases.

“We’re looking forward to presenting this product to vets and farmers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the coming weeks,” said Dr Prendergast.

For more information on this new vaccine, contact your veterinary practitioner or refer to the SPC sheet.