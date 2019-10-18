Muckamore ladies hold annual meeting

Muckamore WI recently held their AGM and President Marlene Watt welcomed all those in attendance.

Mrs Laureen Fisher was welcomed back and a special welcome was extended to Diana Thompson, Executive member for the Knockagh Area, who chaired the AGM, and June McGrugan and Margaret Reid from Ballyclare WI, tellers for the evening. Jennifer Johnston was congratulated on the safe arrival of another grandson.

Outgoing President Mrs Marlene Watt and Knockagh Area Executive Member Mrs Diana Thompson with Mrs Elizabeth Gray newly elected President for Muckamore WI

The secretary, Arlene Heaney gave the annual report and the treasurers report was presented by Margaret McGregor. Marlene thanked the outgoing committee for all their support over the past year. Voting for the committee took place and the following members were elected: Lesley Allen, Lynda Brown, Sharon Carson, Elizabeth Gray, Joan Gray, Joan Hamilton, Jean McCollam, Irene McCullough, Mary Taylor and Ruth Wilson. Elizabeth Gray was elected as President for the incoming year.

The McCourt Cup for monthly competitions was won by Jean McCollam and Mary Taylor and runners up were Margaret Dean and Jennifer Johnston. The Amelia Gordon Cup for loyalty was won by Sharon Carson and the Grace Lewis Cup, for the member who contributed the most to the Institute during the past year was won by Arlene Heaney. Sharon Carson proposed a vote of thanks to the Chairman and tellers. The next meeting will be held on Thursday 6th November at 7.45pm in Rathmore Memorial Hall, Rathmore Road when Alister Bell will give a talk on The Gobbins Coastal Walk. Competition for the evening a Coastal Picture. All new members will be made most welcome.