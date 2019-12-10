Mueller silo complements robotic unit

With a history spanning more than seven decades Mueller is synonymous world-wide for the quality, efficiency, durability and reliability of its milk cooling technology.

Manufactured from polished stainless steel, Mueller tanks are seamless and made to high specifications.

Robin Orr, and son Jack, have recently installed an 18,000 litre Mueller outdoor silo at the 180-cow Ballyportery Holstein Herd. They are pictured with local Mueller agent Cecil Wilson from Wilson Milk Tanks. Picture: Jullie Hazelton

They are available in three models – the low profile oval design O model, the narrow profile circular P model, and the vertical silo. Each model comes in a wide range of sizes, and features a watertight outer vessel, adjustable legs, and a stainless steel lockable outlet.

“Mueller is ranked as one of the best-selling bulk refrigeration systems on the market,” explained local agent Cecil Wilson from Wilson Milk Tanks in County Antrim. “It’s patented HiPerform cooling technology reduces electricity usage by up to 27%, and is unrivalled when it comes to energy efficiency.”

The Mueller range also boasts a ‘quick wash’ cleaning cycle, making it the number one choice for farms using robotic milking technology.

Cecil Wilson added: “Robots are rapidly growing in popularity. Mueller cooling vessels are fully compatible with robotic technology, and the company’s MIII unit is designed specifically to work in tandem with robots.”

Cloughmills farmer Robin Orr has recently invested in an 18,000 litre Mueller silo to complement a new state-of-the-art dairy unit featuring three Fullwood Merlin robots.

Robin runs the 180-cow Ballyportery Holstein Herd which is currently producing a 305-day average of 9,800 litres at 4.00% butterfat and 3.25% protein.

“I previously had an oval 8,000 litre Mueller tank,” explained the Lakeland Dairies supplier. “It was over fourteen years old and was trouble-free. The old tank had a good re-sale value when I traded it in against the new silo.”

The new unit at Ballyportery is designed to maximise labour efficiency and productivity, and sustain the business for the next generation. Robin’s sons, Harry and Jack, are members of the NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club, and play an important role in the day-to-day management of the herd.

“The boys are still at school, but they are really enthusiastic about milk production and pedigree cows. Our facilities needed an upgrade, and both Harry and Jack have been involved in the project from the outset.”

The original plans for the dairy unit included a room for an indoor bulk tank. “I had submitted the application for planning approval, and then decided to increase the space for cattle handling and straw bedded calving pens,” added Robin.

“I didn’t want to delay the planning process by submitting a new application. I spoke to Cecil Wilson and he confirmed that an outdoor tank would be a good solution. The vertical silo suited the camber of the farmyard, and its steep corner site is protected by a concrete wall.”

The new unit has been operational for nine months. “Mueller tanks are efficient and farmer friendly. One of the biggest advantages is the rapid wash cycle, which works well alongside the three robots. The wash cycle is complete in under 25 minutes, and we use a buffer tank for milk storage to eliminate the need for robot downtime.”

Mueller milk silos feature a weatherproof aluminium cladding which is available in a choice of colours. The cooling and cleaning system, complete with MIII control unit, is housed in a stainless steel alcove inside the dairy.

Cecil Wilson added: “The silo at the Orr family’s farm is one of the first in the country to have Mueller’s new HiPerForm digital condensing unit. This system makes optimal use of the evaporator plates in the milk cooling tank, and prevents the formation of ice in the milk.

“Energy consumption is reduced, and lower operating pressure and gas temperatures provide a longer life for the compressor. Mueller’s specially designed compressor has fewer moving parts and runs more efficiently than standard compressors.”

Robin Orr also installed a Mueller Fre-Heater which converts waste heat from the milk cooler’s condensing unit, and uses it to heat water at no extra cost. Backed by a five-year warranty, the system can recover up to 60% of wasted heat energy to create ‘free’ hot water up to 55 C.

Wilson Milk Tanks can supply new and factory reconditioned tanks.

To find out more about bulk milk storage and cooling systems from Mueller, visit the company’s stand (L35) in the Logan Hall at the RUAS Winter Fair.

Alternatively, log on to www.wilsonmilktanks.com or contact Cecil Wilson on 07730 065075, or Gene Ormiston on 00353 86 2577071.