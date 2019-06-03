‘My Girl’ scoops Salers championship

It was a super week for the Maginn Family, Downpatrick when they scooped their first ever Supreme Breed Championship in the Salers rings at Balmoral Show.

Their outstanding home bred two year old heifer ‘Lisnamaul My Girl’ is sired by Seawell Fitzpatrick and out of Lisnamaul Eimear who is still going strong in the herd at 16 years of age.

Standing in Reserve position was the Junior Champion from B & P O’Kane, Greysteel.

‘Lower Bolie Neala’ was winner in the yearling heifer class, and was bred by the O’Kanes sired by the French bull Druide.

This pair of cattle then joined up with comrades from their herds and a young bull from C&S Kennedy to be tapped out runners up in the Continental Team of 5 Championships.

The Reserve Junior championship was awarded to J & EA Eliott, Newtownstewart with their young bull ‘Drumlegagh Neptune’. He is sired by the multi prize winning homebred bull Drumlelgagh Hamish.

The best pair from one exhibitor is always a good class, and this was won by the Maginn Family with their Champion heifer when matched up with another two year old heifer from the Lisnamaul herd sired by Seawell Fitzpatrick.

Judging was in the capable hands of Patrick Boyd who runs the noted Drumaglea herd based in the Isle of Tiree.

Results:

COW, in calf or with calf at foot: 1st Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY

HEIFER, born on or before 31st December 2017: 1st Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MY GIRL; 2nd O’Kane B & P, BROOKFIELDS ROSHEEN; 3rd Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MAGIC; 4th Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MOLLY; 5th Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUNA; 6th Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LEXIE

HEIFER, born on or after 1st January 2018: 1st O’Kane B & P LOWER BOLIE, NEALA; 2nd Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH NIKITA; 3rd Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, ORCHIDEE; 4th Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL NANCY; 5th Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, ONDINE

BULL, up to 2 years old on day of Show: 1st Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH NEPTUNE; 2nd O’ Kane B & P, BROOKFIELDS MAJESTIC

BULL, over 2 years old on day of Show: 1st Kennedy C & A Ballyclare, KAIMBURN MR. COOL; 2nd Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH; 3rd Gregg, Mr Ernest Ballymena, BALLYBOLLEN MOORE

PAIR OF ANIMALS, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible: 1st Maginn P &Sons Downpatrick; 2nd Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart; 3rd O’Kane B&P

JUNIOR BREED CHAMPION, £30 &£20 - for the Champion and Reserve male or female animals born or after 1st January 2018. Only 1st and 2nd Prize winner forward. Rosettes to be worn. Presented by the Society: SP £30 O’Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE NEALA; Res £20 Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH NEPTUNE

HIGHWAYS HOTEL CUP - for the champion Saler. Presented by the Saler Cattle Society through Highways Hotel: SP Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MY GIRL; Res O’Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE NEALA

HIGHWAYS HOTEL CUP - for the Reserve Champion Saler. Presented by the Saler Cattle Society through Highways Hotel: SP O’Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE NEALA

WALLETT MART SHIELD - for the best home bred animal. Presented by the Walletts Mart: SP Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MY GIRL

SALER CATTLE SOCIETY CUP - for the best pair of animals, presented by the Saler Cattle Society: SP Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MAGIC; SP Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MY GIRL; Res Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH; Res Elliott J & E A Newtownstewart, DRUMLEGAGH LUNA

SPECIAL PRIZE reserve team in the beef team competition continental breed. Reserve prize, £100: Res £20 314 O’Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE NEALA; Res £20 309 Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MOLLY; Res £20 322 Kennedy C & A Ballyclare, KAIMBURN MR. COOL; Res £20 308 Maginn P & Sons Downpatrick, LISNAMAUL MY GIRL; Res £20 305 O’Kane B & P, BROOKFIELDS ROSHEEN