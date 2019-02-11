National awards for Northern Ireland dealers

Northern Ireland dealers John Barr Cars of Crumlin and Eastwood Motors, Lisburn, led the charge for UK honours at the National Awards ceremonies for both brands in London recently proving that it’s not just the Isuzu and Subaru products they respectively offer that are multiple award winners.

John Barr collected the two top national Isuzu trophies, Dealer Principal of the Year, and Dealer of the Year.

Left to right: Torbjorn Lillrud, MD Subaru Northern Europe, and Ross Brown, Eastwood Motors

It’s the first time any NI dealer has won double National Awards and Isuzu UK National Sales Manager Alan Able commented: “John has consistently been a top performer since joining the Brand. He’s lifted the Brand’s presence to new higher standards and has already outgrown the purpose built premises in Crumlin acquired just four years ago and later this year will relocate to a brand new facility in Antrim town – opposite Junction 1 Retail Park. It’s already open for aftersales, the showroom will be completed by mid year. Despite the many distractions John and his team have coped admirably with the pressures of moving premises, and been our top performers, consistently. Constant high praise feedback from his customers, and huge numbers of repeat deals underlines that our clients like quality pick-ups with good old fashioned local service at fair prices. John Barr Cars ticks all the right boxes.”

“To win one trophy is amazing,” said John Barr. “But to collect two has been surreal. I must thank my wife, staff and my amazing customers for all their support and encouragement over the last exciting years – we have worked really hard to keep everyone a valued customer, nobody that buys here is just a number. Our philosophy is the customer is our only priority, and my team work hard to find what makes people smile, and go the extra mile to deliver top service. It makes working here very rewarding and for our staff there’s the opportunity to constantly develop as we look to promote internally when opportunities arise. Isuzu also recognise the importance of investing to develop people and offer some of the most advanced online training in today’s motor trade which we wholeheartedly embrace.”

Presenting the Subaru Dealer of the Year trophy to Ross Brown of Eastwood Motors in Lisburn Torbjorn Lillrud, Subaru’s Northern Europe Head of Sales said: “Eastwood Motors are worthy winners. They have more than earned this recognition with solid sales growth and a consistent top ten sales performance right through 2018. They’ve put down a marker for 2019 and already lead Subaru sales nationally at the end of January. They are the team everyone else in the UK network must strive to catch, and I applaud the winning way they have got the message of Subaru’s world class safety across to our many Northern Ireland customers. Our cars are in huge demand globally, the only limiting factor is product supply – which our customers love as it keeps their part exchange prices high. That’s a win-win no other Brand starting under £25,000 OTR comes close to.”