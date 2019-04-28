National Coffee Week pairs the wonderful drink with a great cause

Next week is UK Coffee Week. Thousands of participating coffee shops and retailers will be fundraising for Project Waterfall – a charitable initiative bringing clean water, sanitation and education to coffee growing communities across the globe.

You can contribute at your local participating coffee shop or host a coffee morning to raise funds.

I love coffee. Up until two months ago my daily morning routine involved a few shots of espresso, followed by regular updates throughout the day. Unfortunately a routine blood pressure test put paid to my excessive caffeine intake and now I have one coffee a day.

I like to make sure that the coffee is excellent whether at home or from a coffee shop. Great coffee is an elusive thing. I’m lucky to have a bean to cup machine at home and make sure it’s fully maintained and filled with good quality beans. There have been times, in some coffee shops, where I’ve been served something that tastes like coffee flavoured battery acid.

I drink espresso – a single shot of coffee, served in a small demi-tasse cup, with a crema on top. There have been times, particularly at airports, where I’ve been served a splot of coffee in the bottom of a cavernous cup, with no crema at all. To add insult to injury, I’ve been stripped of up to £3 for this displeasure.

If I had a pound for every cup of unfinished coffee I’ve set aside over the years, I’d be typing this article from my beach front villa in Malibu.

My recipes this week are the perfect sweet treat to accompany a cup of coffee. Choux pastry is one of those things that’s easy to mess up but when you get it right, gives an enormous sense of accomplishment.

My first recipe is for coffee eclairs. The key is to add the eggs to the hot butter and flour dough so that it’s not so runny that you can’t pipe it. My recipe says four eggs but add them until the mixture is thick enough to pipe.

Choux pastry should be started in a hot oven and then lowered to cook it through. The filling is a coffee crème patissiere and the top is glazed with dark chocolate. A bit of an effort but well worth it.

Italians do lovely biscuits to have on the side of a shot of coffee and my other recipe is for baci biscuits. Baci is the Italian word for a kiss and this crumbly, sugary, butter cream filled version is like a little smack of love.

Just make sure the coffee is good to go with it!