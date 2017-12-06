National Trust says special thank you to National Lottery players

The National Trust is opening the doors to some of its most popular places for free to National Lottery players as a thank you to people who have raised money for its conservation work by buying a lottery ticket.

In Northern Ireland, anyone with a National Lottery ticket or scratch card will enjoy free entry on Wednesday 13th December to the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre, Castle Ward, Rowallane Garden and Mount Stewart.

Over the last two decades, the conservation charity has received support to undertake important projects from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Projects such as the development of a world class visitor centre at the Giant’s Causeway, the restoration of the central hall floor at Mount Stewart and the acquisition and conservation of land at Divis and the Black Mountain, simply would not have been possible without this support.

Wendy Elliott, fundraising manager for the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Without grant support like this, we wouldn’t have been able to undertake some of our most important and innovative conservation work. Grant income, as well as help from members, supporters and volunteers allows us to look after special places for ever, for everyone. This is a small gesture of our thanks to National Lottery players.”

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994. This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on Wednesday 13th December will be admitted for free to participating National Trust places.

Full terms and conditions, including the sites participating, can be found on the National Trust website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/a-special-thank-you-to-national-lottery-players

This offer is part of a National Lottery celebration where a host of organisations which have benefited from Heritage Lottery funding offer free access, special offers or activities to say thank you.