National Trust welcomes visitors for celebration of culture

As the home of mythical stories and famous legend Finn McCool, the National Trust team at the Giant’s Causeway is no stranger to folklore and the celebration of Irish tradition.

Plans are well underway for St Patrick’s Day this year and excitement is building for a day of family-friendly activities at the Visitor Centre on Sunday, March 17.

Enya and Eoin Murray dressed up for the Giants Causeway St Patricks day celebrations at the weekend.

The National Trust will welcome visitors to Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and take part in a special ‘Leprechaun trail’, where little Leprechauns will be rewarded with gold as they enjoy the Causeway Coast’s natural play area this holiday weekend.

The doors of the Visitor Centre will be open to neighbours, members of the local community and visitors from further afield between 9am and 5pm on Sunday with a packed schedule of celebrations. There will be traditional Irish music by talented harpist Katy Graham and her students between 11am-2pm, and Irish dancing by Dominic Graham School of Irish Dance from 2-3pm. There will also be face painting by the ever-popular KKNI - free of charge - from 11am-4pm, and a colouring competition to keep little Leprechauns busy while parents enjoy a treat or some delicious, warm food in the café.

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager at the Giant’s Causeway is looking forward to welcoming visitors to a day of cultural festivities at the site, said: “Is there anywhere better to celebrate St Patrick’s Day than at one of Ireland’s most iconic places? Visitors will enjoy a truly authentic and culturally immersive experience this Sunday where they can discover the legendary myth surrounding the Giant’s Causeway, enjoy an award-winning tour and understand the geology around the site, whilst celebrating traditional Irish culture with lots of family-friendly activities and fun-filled festivities.

“As a leading conservation charity, we at the National Trust are committed to protecting and preserving the history of the special places in our care. Marking special occasions such as St Patrick’s Day is an exciting way to share our culture and traditions with international visitors from 160 different countries who experience the Giant’s Causeway every day.”

Mila Kirkpatrick pictured at the Giants Causeway St Patricks day celebrations at the weekend.

Why not come along to enjoy the celebrations and experience the magic, myth and legend of the Causeway this St Patrick’ Day. You might even learn something fascinating about the history of one of Ireland’s special places.

Activities as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Giant’s Causeway are free of charge but normal admission still applies. You can find out more about the event on the National Trust website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway