Nations to collide at Meat2Trade

A new exhibition created by the butchery trade organisation, Butchery Excellence International, is coming to Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre in October 2019.

Meat2Trade is dedicated to the food manufacturing, retailing and butchery industries, and will be home to the first-ever Four Nations Butchery Championships which will see butchers from Team Ireland pitted against the very best butchers from England, Scotland and Wales.

Taking place on October 2-3, Meat2Trade is the brainchild of Butchery Excellence International CEO, Rhonda Montgomery.

“Having worked within the meat and food manufacturing sectors for almost 20 years, trade shows deliver vital business and new contacts for businesses within the sector. However, there’s not one show that caters specifically for food manufacturing and butchery, until now,” explained Rhonda.

“In the past few years, I have organised a number of smaller events across Ireland, and it became apparent that there’s a real demand for this type of event from industry. In 2019, we’re raising the bar with Meat2Trade and have invested significantly in making this new show an event that’s absolutely relevant to businesses in food manufacturing and butchery today.”

Sponsored by Cutting Edge Services, Meat2Trade will feature over 100 of the very best of Meat, Artisan Butchery and Food Manufacturing businesses all under one roof. In addition to hosting the first-ever Four Nations Butchery Championships, the Champion of Champions Butcher of the Year competition will take place at the show.

Key Account Manager of Cutting Edge Services, Garyth Quigley added: “We are delighted to support Meat2Trade, in what is sure to be a very informative and interesting first event. With visitors having the opportunity to learn about new technologies, products and services available, as well as how you can put them into practice in your own business, the show is definitely one not to be missed.”

The show invites local agri-food businesses to showcase their products via live demonstrations and be in for the chance to compete for ‘Product of the Show’, with a cash prize of £1,000 cash up for grabs. There’s also a ‘Dragon’s Den’ panel with representatives from various retailers, which will see small food producers pitching in the hope of securing a retail contract.

Rhonda concludes: “We would like to thank our event partners, Manor Farm, Spice O’Life, UMC, Rational, Quinfresh, Globeweigh, Cutting Edge, Kiernans Food Ingredients, Rhino Media, McDonnells, MLS Label, and Design and Printing Systems for their continued support and collaboration on the event. Looking ahead to October, we are excited to welcome a wealth of knowledge and industry leaders under one roof.”

Further information can be accessed at www.meat2trade.com.