NBA Beef Expo 2020 to be held at brand new Hubleston Park Auction Centre

The 2020 NBA Beef Expo will be held at the grand opening of Darlington Farmers Auction Mart’s (DFAM) new Humbleton Park Auction Centre on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Bringing together the very best in British commercial and pedigree cattle, equipment, ground-breaking developments, and show classes for everyone involved in the industry, NBA Beef Expo is a celebration and exploration of everything British Beef has to offer.

The NBA is delighted to be able to hold its flagship event at the new state-of-the-art auction, business and conference centre, located just two minutes of Junction 58 of the A1, celebrating the grand opening with DFAM.

The Expo follows the renowned industry farm tours and beef industry dinner, taking place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Drawing in 4,000 beef farmers annually, the NBA Beef Expo is considered a major showcase for pedigree and commercial breed societies who want to promote the quality of their cattle.

The event will also host the National Commercial Cattle Show and the South Devon Technical Championships.

Displaying some of the finest examples of British breeding anywhere in the UK, this year’s event will also focus on the importance of the livestock marts both for trade and for wider rural communities.

Farmers, exhibitors, agricultural companies and interested members of the public also use the annual event to network, do business and share knowledge, as well as seeing the crème de la crème of British beef cattle.

A full seminar programme and working machinery demonstrations will be announced shortly, as well as the farm tours and beef industry dinner.

Exhibitor trade stands and Breed Society bookings are now available via the Beef Expo website at www.nationalbeefassociation/beef-expo/

Sponsorship opportunities and trade stand information is available by contacting Katie Pearson on 07393 463 225 or katie@nationalbeefassociation.com.