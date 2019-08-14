Neill’s Flour scoops six stars at awards

Northern Ireland’s leading flour mill Neill’s Flour has achieved six stars across four products including the much coveted 3-star accolade at the Great Taste Awards 2019.

The Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink, and can be described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world.

Neill’s Soda Bread Flour was awarded the highest honour in the international awards and was identified as ‘extraordinarily tasty’ by the Guild of Fine Food.

The Belfast-based company also claimed three additional 1-star wins for their products - Neill’s Wheaten Bread Mix 1.5kg, Neill’s Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Mix 400g and Neill’s Gluten Free Plain Cake Mix 400g.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Neill’s Flour’s awarded products have been given the seal of approval based simply on great taste.

This year saw a record 12,772 entries with only 208 products (2% of all entries) achieving the 3-star status. This achievement puts Neill’s Soda Bread Flour amongst the elite and their Wheaten Bread Mix, Gluten Free Chocolate Cake Mix and Gluten Free Plain Cake Mix are in the top 25% by being awarded the impressive 1-star award.

Keavy O’Mahony Truesdale, Neill’s Flour Marketing Manager commented: “We are very proud of our heritage and passionate about producing the highest quality flours that bring fresh life to both classic and modern bakes, ensuring that our customers achieve great baking results every time.

“Neill’s Soda Bread Flour has always been a firm favourite since it was first developed nearly 50 years ago, so it is fantastic to receive such recognition for excellence. The feedback from the judges described the flour as ‘rich, full flavour with a creamy texture, a really excellent flour.’

“Our Soda Bread Flour is ideal for soda bread, pancakes and scones. If you are looking for some inspiration you only need to look at the delicious range of recipes on our new website www.neillsflour.co.uk.”