Net closes in on poachers

Police have teamed up with the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, Inland Fisheries, Loughs Agency and An Garda Siochana along with other partners from the Partnership Action Against Wildlife Crime, Fin sub group as part of an operation to target illegal fishing.

Inspector Rory Hoy said, “PSNI are committed to tackling wildlife crime including fish poaching in conjunction with our partners. Wildlife crime is taken extremely seriously by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The significance of this kind of crime cannot be over stated. At the most serious level it can have a direct impact on the economic, environmental and cultural lives of communities and can also negatively affect the conservation status of some native species.

“Operation Silver Fin is a new initiative originally launched in the Lough Neagh area a few months ago. Operation Silver Fin focuses on encouraging the public to report suspected fish poaching to the appropriate agency, enforcing fishing regulations and increasing awareness of the legislation surrounding fishing and the importance of protecting fish stocks.

Emma Meredith, PSNI Wildlife Officer, said: “I am delighted to see local police, DAERA Inland Fisheries, Loughs Agency and An Garda Siochana working together to combat fish poaching and associated crimes.”

Art Niven, DAERA Inland Fisheries, Deputy Chief Fisheries Officer said “Recreational fishing is an important part of the Co Fermanagh economy with local and visiting anglers contributing significantly towards this. Upper and Lower Lough Erne and the surrounding waters provide some of the best recreational fishing in Europe. Stunning scenery provides an appropriate backdrop for unlimited fishing adventures with excellent habitat and water quality available for highly sought after fish species including Trout, Salmon, Pike, Bream, Roach and Perch. DAERA Inland Fisheries responsibility includes the conservation and protection of fish, their habitats and the promotion of angling.”

John McCartney, Loughs Agency’s Director of Conservation and Protection said: “As chair of the Partnership Against Wildlife Crime, Fin Sub group I strongly endorse the partnership approach to combating illegal fishing.”