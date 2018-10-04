New affiliate members for Farm Safety Partnership

Carson McDowell LLP, Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd, and Polaris Safety Training and Rescue have been awarded Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate status and have been presented with their membership certificates.

FSP set up the Affiliate Scheme in 2016 and is part of the FSP’s commitment to encourage and recognise organisations who pledge to utilise their resources and expertise to improve farm safety.

These organisations were awarded affiliate status to support the Farm Safety Partnership by working to raise the profile of farm safety in Northern Ireland.

The Farm Safety Partnership aims to increase awareness of farm safety and to reduce work related fatalities and injuries on Northern Ireland’s farms.

Through its multi-media farm safety campaign, ‘Stop and Think SAFE’, the partnership advises farmers to stop and think about the four main farm hazards: slurry, animals, falls and equipment (SAFE).

Welcoming the three new members to the FSP, HSENI’s Acting Chief Executive Bryan Monson said: “I am delighted to welcome another three affiliates – Carson McDowell LLP, Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd, and Polaris Safety Training and Rescue – to the Farm Safety Partnership family.

“Farming is a vital part of the Northern Ireland economy, so it is important that through their commitment to keep farm safety at the forefront of their activities, all of our affiliates are playing an essential role in helping to keep our farmers and their families safe.

“The Farm Safety Partnership, along with its 21 affiliate members, are sharing our aims to improve the health and safety of the local farming community and helping to raise the profile of farm safety in Northern Ireland.

“I would encourage other organisations who want to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the industry to join the scheme.”

Current members of the Affiliate Scheme include: ABP Group, AES UK & Ireland, Asda, Autoline Insurance, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Girlguiding Ulster, Glens of Antrim Potatoes, IOSH NI, Lakeland Dairies, Lantra, Livestock & Meat Commission NI, Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Safety Group, Power NI, Rural Development Council NI, Ulster University School of Nursing, Magee Campus, Ulster Bank

Businesses or organisations operating in Northern Ireland can find out how to become a Farm Safety Partnership Affiliate Scheme member on the HSENI website: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/publications/farm-safety-partnership-affiliate-scheme-information-leaflet-and-application-form